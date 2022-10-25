REAL ale lovers are getting ready to raise a glass at this year’s Harwich Beer Festival.

The Tendring branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) will be running the event at Kingsway Hall in Dovercourt town centre from November 16 to November 19.

It kicks off at 5pm on the Wednesday and continues from 11am to 11pm from Thursday to Saturday.

The popular beer festival will feature a wide range of real ales, ciders and Perries as well as international beers.

Colin Cheesman, chairman of the festival organising committee, said it is hoped that there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“A great deal of work has already gone into preparing the festival and we are sure it is going to be another great success,” he said.

“The Harwich Beer Festival is very popular with local residents and visitors alike and we are very much looking forward to it.”

For the last few years the festival has not had live music and this has proved popular amongst those attending.

“We tried not having music as an experiment and found that those attending preferred it,” added Colin.

“There is nothing better than good conversation in good company over a quality real ale and that is the atmosphere that exists at the Harwich Beer Festival.

“It really is worth a visit.”