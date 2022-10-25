A TEENAGE basketball team tipped off in the topflight for the very first time in what was an “emotional moment” described as being “years in the making.”

Clacton Cannons Basketball Club’s under 14s team have officially started their journey in the National League team after trying to do so for 15 years.

Their inaugural game, which was hotly contested throughout, saw them take on Cambridge Cats II at Tendring Technology College’s Frinton campus.

Unfortunately, the young ballers were unable to secure a victory at the first time of asking, but their participation was a win for basketball in the district, nonetheless.

After the final whistle, the club’s extremely proud co-founders Daniel and Chris Tight thanked the community for all their efforts in helping the club to achieve its goal.

Daniel said: “It is amazing to achieve any long-term goal.

“But this one is extra special given the number of obstacles we’ve overcome along the way. This moment has been 15 years in the making."

The Cannons are now the first under 14s team in Tendring to compete in the National League, much to the delight of chairman Richard Moodey.

He added: “This has been years in the making, so the first ever under 14s game against Cambridge Cats II was a huge moment.

“A fantastic crowd enjoyed some great basketball with some impressive shooting and the Cannons worked incredibly hard until the final whistle.

“A win at the first attempt was not to be for the Cannons, but every player needs to start their journey somewhere.

“For Clacton to have its very own under 14s National League team showcasing the talent we have in the Eastern region is the first step.

“It was a very emotional moment for all those that have been involved with the running of the club since it was formed in 2006.”

To find out more information about the Clacton Cannons Basket Ball Club visit facebook.com/cannonsbball.