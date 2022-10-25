A FREE online workshop is set to take place for parents and carers in north Essex to learn how to make a health request on behalf of their children.
Families in Focus will host the workshop teaching parents how to make requests for an Educational Healthcare Needs Assessment (EHCNA).
These assessments are particularly important for families who have a child with a neurodiverse condition.
A spokesman for Families in Focus Essex said: “Our experienced family support advisors will guide you through this topic sharing important information on when to make your request for an EHCNA and evidence needed to support the parental requests.”
The workshop will take place on Monday, November 7, from 7pm to 8.30pm, to book your place email helpline@fifessex.org.uk or call 01245 353 575.
