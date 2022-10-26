A CANCER survivor’s creative project has celebrated an anniversary after helping boost the morale of thousands of patients recovering from life-changing surgery.

Elizabeth Lyness, a retired nurse from Clacton, founded Josie-Ann Bags back in 2019 with the help of her dedicated daughter Carly.

The eco-friendly initiative sees a small community of sewers produce colourful and mood lifting bags which discreetly hold surgical drains.

Elizabeth, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2019, was inspired to launch the scheme after having a mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.

As a result of the operations, she was left with two fluid drains, which she had to constantly lug around with her in plastic carrier bags.

Since then, Elizabeth, 65, and Carly have overseen the production of a staggering 5,000 bags, which have been donated to hospitals for patients to use during their recovery.

“Out of the darkest of times something beautiful grew, and that is our mission statement,” said Carly, reflecting on the initiative’s third anniversary.

“This year has been another extremely successful year for Josie-Ann Bags and we continue to go from strength to strength.

“Over the three years we have donated a mammoth 5,000 bags to support individuals recovering from life-changing surgery following a cancer diagnosis.

“It still amazes me to think how far we have come.”

Earlier this year, Elizabeth’s efforts in helping patients recovering from cancer were recognised when she won a Platinum Champion Jubilee Award.

But Carly, 40, acknowledges the success of Josie-Ann Bags is as much down to the dedication and commitment of its supporters as it is her and her mum.

She added: “Josie-Ann Bags wouldn't be where it is today without the continued support we get from our community.

“So, thank you to all of you who continue to support Josie-Ann Bags’ mission - we wouldn't be who we are without you – thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“As for the future, as long as the bags are needed and we have the support and means to do it, we will continue to do what we do best. We're not going anywhere.”

To donate materials, offer support, or find out more information about Josie-Ann Bags, named after Elizbeth’s late sister who died of cancer, visit tinyurl.com/4x5wrd9j.