A MAN who ended up on the streets as a result of his addiction to drugs and alcohol has now launched his own mental healthy charity after overcoming his demons.

Tony Mack, 54, has been living in Jaywick for the last couple of years, having visited the area frequently growing up.

But 30 years ago the semi-retiree was homeless and battling mental health problems, which saw him become dependent on drink and substances.

After deciding enough was enough, Tony sought help and cleaned-up his act, before starting up his own business, which he then sold when he was 39.

He then used the funds he made from the sale to train as a psychotherapist and now runs his own clinic in London, specialising in mental health.

Tony as a youngster (Image: Newsquest)

Most recently, Tony has launched the West Clacton and Jaywick Sands Mental Wellbeing Association, with a view of helping struggling seasiders.

“28 years ago I suffered from my own mental health problems, but through getting help I was able to overcome a lot of my issues,” said Tony.

“The aim of the charity is to help the community access Cognitive Behavioural Therapy immediately.

“It is completely funded by myself at the moment but hopefully general funding will be on its way as I am now affiliated with charitable bodies in the area.

“Although Jaywick and West Clacton are mentioned in the title of the charity, it is important to point this is open and accessible for all residents in Tendring.”

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy is a method decided to help people manage their problems by changing the way they think and behave.

Tony was inspired to launch his organisation after speaking with a Jaywick resident whose 16-year-old daughter suffered from depression, anxiety, and agoraphobia.

“The mental health support she had received was shocking and she still had to wait eight months to see a counselling psychologist,” added Tony.

“Unfortunately, if you suffer from depression, anxiety, anger issues, eating disorders or cognitive problems, you are likely to experience a long wait before being seen.

“So, I decided, as a resident, to try and address the situation, as it is something I do professionally and I wanted to give back to the community.”

Tony now leads free weekly, hour and a half session every Friday at the Jaywick Sands Community Forum in Lotus Way.

To find out more information visit tendringcbt.com.