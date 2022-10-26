CARNIVAL organisers raised thousands of pounds which will be handed out to 28 charities to assit their vital work.

Clacton Carnival took place in August at Clacton Pier and this week, organisers revealed they have given out £4,000.

The money was given out at the carnival's presentation evening at The Tavern in Holland-on-Sea earlier this month.

Mascot Honey the bear was given the duty of delivering the money to each charity.

Nicky Robinson, carnival director, said: “The charities who had helped us during carnival week were each given a donation to help with their own work.

“It’s always great to give the money to those very worthy causes.

“After a couple of years of the pandemic and a scaled down carnival last year, this one was good despite it being held during the hottest week of the summer, well done to everyone who helped.”

During the carnival, Clacton Carnival Association had a team of collectors on duty with visitors putting cash in their tins while Honey was there to meet and greet children.

For those wanting the thrill of the rides there was a special £10 wristband giving unlimited goes.

Superheroes Venom, Miles Morales and Spiderman mingled with young fans and posed for photographs with a constant queue waiting for their turn.

For more information on the carnival visit facebook.com/ClactonCarnival/ .