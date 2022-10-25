A BLOCKBUSTER movie is being filmed on the streets of Essex.

The cast and crew for Tate: Two Days of Blood – A Rise of the Footsoldier Story have been spotted filming across the city over the last month.

The Rise of the Footsoldier series is a British crime and gangster film franchise known for its brutal violence and gritty depiction of underworld crime.

Fairbrass films an action scene (Image: Craig Fairbrass)

Star of the show, Craig Fairbrass, who plays notorious Essex drug dealer Pat Tate, shared images on social media of the ongoing production.

The film will be the sixth in the franchise, the UK’s best-selling movie franchise of all time according to Mr Fairbass.

The cast (Image: Craig Fairbrass)

The film will see Tate out on a rampage to avenge his friend and trusted footsoldier's violent death.

To track down the villain responsible, Tate ventures beyond his comfort zone of Essex and into the dark side of 90s London – although many scene are being filmed in Essex.

A fundraising campaign to help the fil get made raised more than £40,000 and offered fans a chance to meet the stars on set for £100.

One backer paid £10,000 to be punched by Pat Tate.

All smiles on set (Image: Craig Fairbrass)

The franchise and its first two films are based on true events featured in the autobiography of Inter City Firm hooligan turned gangster Carlton Leach before later films focus on the lives of drug dealers Pat Tate and Tony Tucker who were gunned down in the Rettendon murders in 1995.