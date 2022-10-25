HUNDREDS of families flocked to the first weekend of Clacton Pier’s popular Halloween festival.

The fangtastic event pulled in the crowds with a host of new attractions and free entertainment on offer.

The scare factor was provided by the new Misery Mansion haunted house walk-through experience while the pumpkin patch was a hit with those who preferred things a little more sedate.

The Stiles family put on their shows from a stage on the pier forecourt as well as making regular walkabouts around the venue. They also brought along a shooting range and striker from Blackwater Fair.

Spooky - Clacton Pier's Halloween Festival (Image: Clacton Pier)

Pier Director Billy Ball was pleased with the start to the nine-day event which runs through until October 30.

“We got off to a spooktacular flyer on Saturday when the weather was perfect and families turned out in their droves,” he said.

“It was quieter on Sunday due to the heavy rain but overall, it was a very promising beginning to the festival.”

There was free live music, a Halloween-themed magic show with James Magic as well as free facepainting by Operation: Party Time and a Shaky Jake treasure hunt.

A fancy-dress competition will be staged on Saturday October 29 at 4pm with the winner receiving an annual ride pass.

Spooky - Clacton Pier's Halloween Festival (Image: Clacton Pier)

Also, on Saturday the winner of the biggest prize draw ever to be staged on the pier will be announced.

A Mini Cooper worth more than £20,000 will be given away to one of the attraction’s current fun card holders who have registered on-line.

A random number generator has shortlisted the 100 finalists from which the winner will be picked, and the car will be presented on November 5.