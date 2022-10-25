AN armed forces charity hosted an event celebrating a ship which brought the news of a landmark historical naval victory.

The Royal British Legion in Harwich held its inaugural pickle night at the Park Pavilion Dovercourt.

The event was to commemorate HMS Pickle which was the first ship to bring the news of Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson’s victory in the Battle of Trafalgar.

Naval officers have Trafalgar Day to celebrate the victory whereas below decks naval personnel host a pickle night.

Dale Cheesman, secretary of the Royal British Legion Harwich, said: “Attendees came dressed up as a sailor from the 19th century with a boater hat, white top with blue stripes and white trousers.

“There was a three-course meal on the day and we will eat like sailors, so everything happened with one bowl.

“The first meal will be soup and that was cleaned out with bread, then a stew of some sort was also cleaned out with bread and the final course was spotted dick and custard.”

Pickle night also has fun songs and entertainment and the Royal British Legion encouraged retired naval personnel to attend as chefs from Age Concern cooked the meals.

Dale added: “It was a joint venture between Harwich Royal British Legion and the Harwich Royal Naval Association.

“We had Clacton Royal British Legion and Brightlingsea Royal Naval Association joined us, along with Mayor & Mayoress, Deputy Lord Lieutenant.

“Age Concern Harwich a charity which provides meals twice a week for local pensioners, provided us with a three course meal which was exceptional.

“Entertainment by Mike Carran finished a totally brilliant and fun night. So much so we have rebooked for November 4, 2023.”

Next up for the Harwich Royal British Legion is its remembrance Sunday event on November 13 at 3pm.

For more information on the Harwich Royal British Legion contact Dale through dale.cheesman@sky.com.