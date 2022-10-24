Police say an organised gang is targeting an Essex city centre which has seen an increase in people begging.

An Essex Police town centre team say they have seen an increase in people begging in Chelmsford city centre over the past few weeks.

However, they say these people are not homeless as they claim to be.

A spokesman for the force in Chelmsford said: "A number of these have been seen coming in via the train or dropped off each day.

"They are not homeless as they claim to be. One of them was found with in excess of £500 on him last week.

"Those involved have also been claiming to have foot and back problems.

"These problems have disappeared as they have walked off into the train station. Please don't be fooled."

Officers claim this group is an organised gang coming into the city centre to "exploit innocent members of the public".

Police say they have issued a number of community protection warnings after these incidents, which is the first step towards prosecution.

A spokesman added: "We want everyone to enjoy the city centre. We also want those genuinely in need of support to receive it.

"If you are considering giving money please can you consider donating to the local charities which work tirelessly to support the local homeless."