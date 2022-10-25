A COURAGEOUS young man who raced into a burning home to save those inside has said he is "not a hero".

Benny Reeves, 25, was staying at his mum’s home in Church Road, Clacton, when he decided to go outside for an early morning cigarette.

Once outside he noticed smoke coming from a first floor flat - located next to Maitland House Care Home - which had a fire raging inside.

Without hesitation he sprinted over to the property while shouting for help before noticing a woman asleep in a downstairs room.

After failing to wake her up, Benny broke through the window, getting her attention, but badly slicing open his hand in the process.

Once he had gained access, he rushed upstairs to warn the other tenants in the building, many of whom were apparently unaware of the fire burning nearby.

“I did not have any regard for my own safety, I was just being selfless and doing my best to save the people inside, like anyone should do,” he said.

“Once I knew everyone was out I focused on trying to fight the fire to stop it spreading by going back and forth from my flat and filling up jerry cans.

“Four people could have died if it was not for me, but I am not a hero. But if I had died saving a child I would not have minded.”

Throughout the course of his heroic actions, Benny was heavily bleeding and eventually collapsed outside the property.

Following the arrival of firefighters from Clacton, Frinton, Weeley and Colchester, who extinguished the blaze by 7.30am on October 15, he was taken to hospital.

Benny, who lives in London, added: “I severed my tendon and an artery and I must have had about four inches worth of glass in my hand.

“I have now lost all feeling in my hand and have to go for specialist treatment and physiotherapy sessions for the next six months.

“But this is a small sacrifice. I would do it all again if it meant saving someone’s life.”