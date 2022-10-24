THIEVES have stolen high-tech GPS systems valued at £100,000 during raids on four farms in Tendring.

Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team is appealing for information from anyone who is offered for sale any of the equipment or knows where it may be.

It is believed crooks stole four GPS screens and three domes from farm machinery overnight on Thursday, October 13.

The thefts were discovered the following morning.

Sgt Ben Felton, who is leading the investigation, said “The rural community invests in this type of equipment to ensure a successful livelihood, without it, their businesses are severely restricted.

"To replace the equipment will need a significant investment from the farmers.

“We’re asking farmers to check their machinery and make sure their GPSs are securely fixed, or better still, remove them when not in use.

"Any preventative measures will help you to frustrate a potential thief.”

Other crime prevention measures include recording all machinery serial numbers, photographing the kit and marking it with identifying marks so it can be returned to you if it is found.

It is estimated that the stolen equipment may cost as much as £100,000 to replace.

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101 or go to essex.police.uk/digital101.