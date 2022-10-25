AN animal welfare charity is set to host its annual Christmas fair to fundraise for vital services that will help animals in need.
Little Clacton's National Animal Welfare Trust will host the fair and is calling on support from residents to help its rescue animals.
The trust is asking for food donations from a recent shopping trip, cupboards or contributions from businesses and organisations.
Donations can include bottles and chocolates for tombolas, raffle prizes such as gift sets and empty hampers or gift boxes.
The deadline to drop off donations is December 3.
To get involved take your items to the National Animal Welfare Trust Clacton’s headquarters in The Street, Little Clacton.
The Christmas fair will take place on December 11 from 11am to 3pm.
For more information call 01255 860062.
