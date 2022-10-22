THE Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning with heavy rain also expected across parts of Essex.

They say there will be heavy rain and thunderstorms leading to a chance of flooding across the county on Sunday and Monday.

A yellow weather warning is in place from 4am tomorrow morning until 5am Monday morning.

READ MORE >> Second day of protests at 100-year-old tree which is set to face the axe

Here is what the Met Office say to expect:

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds.
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
  • There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.