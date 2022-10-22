A 12-year-old boy has died and a man has been injured after a garage wall collapsed at a Clacton home.

Emergency services descended on St John's Road, Clacton, just before 7pm last night following concerns for the welfare of two people following the collapse of a garage wall.

This morning, Essex Police has confirmed that a 12-year-old boy died at the scene.

A man, in his 30s, was rescued from the rubble and sustained an arm injury.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The house the garage was attached to has been declared safe.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of those concerned at this sad time.

“We’re continuing our enquiries to establish the facts leading to the wall collapse.

“If anyone has information that can help us, or anyone who was in St John’s Road just before 7pm last night and saw anything that could help our investigation, should call us.”

Contacr police on 101 quoting incident 1121 of 21 October.