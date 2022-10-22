CREWS worked hard to rescue two people trapped in their vehicles following a three-car crash.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a crash involving three cars at 9:53pm in Broadway, Jaywick.

Two people were trapped in their vehicles and had to be freed by the fire service.

Both were then left in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue said: “Crews were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving three cars.

“On arrival, firefighters reported that two people were trapped in their vehicles and worked to release them.

“The casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance Service by 12:13am.”