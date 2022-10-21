A ROAD has been closed due to a "police incident".
St John's Road in Clacton is closed at Constable Avenue.
It is due to a "police incident".
It is unknown what the incident is at this time.
Essex Police has been contacted for comment.
Clacton-on-Sea - B1027 St. John's Road CLOSED at Constable Avenue due to a police incident. pic.twitter.com/clZLQVGR1P— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) October 21, 2022
