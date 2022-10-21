There were 13 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Tendring.

A total of 801 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 20 (Thursday) – up from 788 on September 8.

They were among 19,453 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

A total of 168,913 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 20 (Thursday) – up from 167,949 last week.