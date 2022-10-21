A COMMUNITY lunch club hopes to welcome new diners for homemade meals after being given a revamp thanks to volunteers.

The Clacton Luncheon Club, in Carnarvon Road, run by Community Voluntary Services in Tendring (CVST), sees healthy, balanced, and nutritious meals served up to residents.

It has now seen its dining room freshened up with a new lick of paint.

Volunteers also gave up their time to overhaul the garden by tidying and weeding the courtyard patio ready to be used for outside seating in good weather.

Lisa Andrews, deputy chief officer at CVST, said: “Our lunch club provides a great opportunity to get out of the house, meet old friends and make new ones in a friendly setting.

“The club has now benefitted from some new paint inside and, thanks to the amazing effort of volunteers, the courtyard garden is a neat and welcoming space for diners to enjoy in warm weather.

“We would now love to welcome new diners to the lunch club as well as some new volunteers to help us run this wonderful service.”

Support - Clacton Luncheon Club's courtyard. Picture: CVS Tendring (Image: CVS Tendring)

Run by experienced staff and volunteers, the Lunch Club offers also offers social prescribing support for those in need of help.

CVST chairman Brenda Ellis, said: “We are so pleased to have this facility and be able to offer a lunch club service to the community.

“Coming along each week offers people the chance to get that cooked meal, which they otherwise might not enjoy.

“It also offers support and companionship to people who feel, or are at risk of, becoming lonely or socially isolated.

“So come along and try it out. Everyone is welcome, the food is delicious and low cost.”

Derek Johnstone tried out the lunch club last November and has been attending ever since.

He said: “The food is good, and the people here are very good.

“Julie looks after me and I’ve made some friends here.”

Meals must be booked in advance by calling 07510 930601.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the lunch club should call CVST on 01255 425692.

Go to cvstendring.org.uk/what-we-do/lunch-club.