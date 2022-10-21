RESIDENTS are being invited to get involved in Tendring's Youth Awards.

Committee members are inviting people to its annual meeting at Clacton Town Hall on November 1 at 4.30pm.

This year saw the sixth Tendring Youth Awards, sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority, and nominations are due to open again in January for next year’s awards.

The awards are held to recognise brilliant young people, as well as adults who support them.

Although supported by the sponsors, Tendring Council and Essex County Council, the Tendring Youth Awards is run by an independent committee and relies on volunteers to run.

Karen O’Connor, chairman of the awards, said: “An annual meeting is not just an important part of how we run as an organisation, but also an opportunity for people to learn more about how we work, look at sponsorship options, and get involved.

“Each year we look to celebrate and congratulate the fantastic young people of Tendring, and we always need help to do that, from helping run the committee, to spreading the word, bringing in sponsors or helping out on the night."

For more information about the Tendring Youth Awards visit tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring-youth-awards or email the committee at thetendringyouthawards@gmail.com.