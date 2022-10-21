The Royal Mint recently announced a set of new 50p coins which are to feature the portraits of both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

The coins, created by the Royal Mint, are being released in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by JK Rowling in 1997.

The book, which was published by Bloomsbury Publishing, was the first in a series of stories detailing Harry Potter's life at the fictional wizarding school of Hogwarts.

The Royal Mint has released a video showing how the Harry Potter coins have been made so fans of the books and films can see the magic that goes on behind the scenes.

READ MORE:

How Harry Potter coins are made by The Royal Mint

On Twitter, The Royal Mint posted a video showing each step of the process from aligning Pico lasers to packing the coin in a Harry Potter gift box.

The tweet, posted with lightning bolt and hands up emojis, reads: “Our #HarryPotter 50p will leave you spellbound, but it wasn’t made by magic! Here’s how we did it!

“Who’s getting one? @wizardingworld @jk_rowling”

Our #HarryPotter 50p will leave you spellbound, but it wasn’t made by magic! Here’s how we did it! ⚡️



Who’s getting one? 🙋‍♀️ ⁦@wizardingworld⁩ ⁦@jk_rowling⁩ pic.twitter.com/XC2auedQx5 — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) October 20, 2022

When are the Harry Potter coins launching?





The first two coins of the collection will launch this year and they’ll feature Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait.

The final two coins are set to launch next year and feature the portrait of King Charles III.

Where to buy Harry Potter coin collection

The coins will be available to buy from The Royal Mint website and prices can range anywhere from £11 for an uncirculated special edition 50p coin to £5,215 for a gold £200 denomination version.

The first Harry Potter coin will be available to buy this year (Royal Mint/PA) (Image: Royal Mint/PA)

What other Harry Potter coins will be available to buy?





Also featuring in the series of coins will be the iconic Hogwarts Express, Professor Albus Dumbledore, and an image of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.