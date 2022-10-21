Global streaming service giant, Netflix is considering charging customers that share their accounts and passwords.

It comes as the streaming service shared its quarterly earnings report, revealing that it will soon charge customers an added monthly fee if they share usernames and passwords.

The new charge comes after a trial in South America where Netflix described 'extra users' as subaccounts, meaning it was being used by those that do not live in the same household.

In the report, Netflix wrote: "We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023.

"After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts ('extra member'), if they want to pay for family or friends.

“In countries with our lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular.”

To sum it up, the report means that every name under the 'Who's watching?' screen will cost you extra if it is found they do not live with you.

Although the service has not yet announced how much it will charge customers, it is likely to follow the one-quarter of the basic rate’ method used in its trial.

That means that account users could be charged around an extra £1.75 extra per month.

However, with the scheme not starting until early 2023 there is still time for you to change account users and opt to start an account of your own.