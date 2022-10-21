A NEW two-week Beat the Street game has launched in Clacton and Jaywick.
Running for two weeks from October 24 to November 6, the game will be played virtually as a trial of the new app.
You can join as an individual, join an existing team or create a new one.
Becky Dowling, physical activity capacity builder at Community Voluntary Services Tendring, said: “This mini game follows on from the full game, which ran across Clacton and Jaywick this summer.
“Everyone had a great time playing and got quite competitive in the end.
“This time it is two weeks and is being run to trial the game’s new app with £150 of vouchers up for grabs for total winners and £50 for individual winner.
“Players can collect points by finding virtual Beat the Street boxes around the area.
“It’s great fun, and a great way to get active.”
The scheme is delivered by Intelligent Health and CVST and is funded by Active Essex as part of a pilot project testing ways to encourage residents to be more healthy and reduce pressure on the NHS.
Download the app at beatthestreet.me/clacton-jaywick-app-only/app-trial. iPhone users need to download TestFlight first.
To join a team email app.testing@beatthestreet.me.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here