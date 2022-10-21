A NEW two-week Beat the Street game has launched in Clacton and Jaywick.

Running for two weeks from October 24 to November 6, the game will be played virtually as a trial of the new app.

You can join as an individual, join an existing team or create a new one.

Becky Dowling, physical activity capacity builder at Community Voluntary Services Tendring, said: “This mini game follows on from the full game, which ran across Clacton and Jaywick this summer.

“Everyone had a great time playing and got quite competitive in the end.

“This time it is two weeks and is being run to trial the game’s new app with £150 of vouchers up for grabs for total winners and £50 for individual winner.

“Players can collect points by finding virtual Beat the Street boxes around the area.

“It’s great fun, and a great way to get active.”

The scheme is delivered by Intelligent Health and CVST and is funded by Active Essex as part of a pilot project testing ways to encourage residents to be more healthy and reduce pressure on the NHS.

Download the app at beatthestreet.me/clacton-jaywick-app-only/app-trial. iPhone users need to download TestFlight first.

To join a team email app.testing@beatthestreet.me.