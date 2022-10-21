A LONG-RUNNING animal safe haven battling "frightening" costs has issued a desperate appeal to the public, asking: “Can you help us get through the winter?”

The Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, in St Osyth, has provided a home for more than 30 horses, ponies, cows and a variety of other species for nearly 30 years.

As a result of unrelenting rising costs, the charitable organisation has never relied more heavily on the need for donations from its supporters.

According to founder Carol Jacobs, in addition to having to contend with an increase to the price of bedding and food, they are paying out £360 a week on haylage.

The complex also currently has five horses all on expensive daily medication and every three weeks they have to fork out on specialist hoof care.

“Our outgoings are frightening and it is becoming a constant worry to us,” said Carol, who fears for the future of the sanctuary.

“We are asking for support with keeping this much loved sanctuary going – we really need help. Can you please help us get through the winter?

“Can you spare £2 a month or could you help with a one off donation?

“If you decide to donate to a charity instead of sending Christmas cards, could your good cause be us please?”

To donate visit tinyurl.com/4y88zbpf or pay directly into the sanctuary’s Lloyds bank account using sort code 776628 and account number 27610468.