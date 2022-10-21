A SEASIDE venue is set to host two festive themed charity events, giving shoppers the perfect opportunities to purchase quirky stocking fillers ahead of the big day.
The McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, Frinton, will hold the Gifts & Crafts Christmas Fair on both November 19 and December 10 between 10am and 2pm.
Organised Tom Egan from EOE Fairs & Events in aid of Colchester Haven Project, the fetes will boast a range of stalls, mulled wine, mince pies.
On November 19, there will be also a representative from MIND selling cards and a performance from the Tendring Brass Band.
