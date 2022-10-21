AN exploding display of vibrant colours and whizzing rockets will pepper the skies above a primary school next month.

Great Clacton Church of England Junior School, in Craigfield Avenue, will be hosting its annual fireworks extravaganza on November 3.

In addition to the captivating show parents and students alike will be able to enjoy barbecue food, music, popcorn, flashing novelties, mulled wine and refreshments.

Tickets cost £6 for adults £6 and £4 for children, with the school gates opening at 6.30pm.