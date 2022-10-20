CONTRACTORS are being asked to submit proposals for a new skate park in Clacton.

Tendring Council has been working with the local skating community on plans for a new facility at Clacton Leisure Centre.

The existing park had to close due to a problem with drainage, and the council is now taking the opportunity to create a new space for skaters to use.

A £250,000 budget has been assigned to the project, and firms looking to win the contract now have until November 25 to submit their bids.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure, said: "This scheme has taken a little while to get to this point.

"With the council carrying out a number of exciting sport projects, such as the wet-side refurbishment of Clacton Leisure Centre, it has simply not been possible to do them all at the same time and give them the attention they deserve.

“We’re now able to really progress this project, providing an important asset to the community, and we’re hoping for some strong bids from potential contractors.”

A construction start date will be dependent upon the winning bid, but the council expects work to start early in the New Year.