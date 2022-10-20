CONSTRUCTION has reached the highest point of a new £4.4million pound development in Jaywick.

Topping out has been completed on the commercial workspace project off Lotus Way.

The former Sunspot arcade site will house 24 affordable business units, a ten-pitch covered market, training room, café, public toilets and community garden.

It is hoped the scheme will support 45 new jobs and regenerate the neighbourhood, which is officially listed as the most deprived in the country.

The £4.4million will also install new pavements, a bus stop and street lighting, and is due to be completed in the Spring.

The steel frame for the structure has been erected, following site clearance, and work will now commence on the external walls and roof before fitting of the inside takes place.

Contractor TJ Evers has installed 94 piles up to 19 metres deep in order to support the structure, which will have around 840 square metres of lettable space and is eight metres tall.

Aerial image showing the site before work started. Picture: Matt Cattermole/TDC (Image: TDC)

Lesley Wagland, Essex County Council's cabinet member for economic renewal, infrastructure and planning, said it was good to see the structure taking shape.

“With topping out now completed and the steel frame put up, it’s easier to see the scale of this development in and our investment into the Jaywick Sands community,” she said.

“This project will bring jobs and opportunities for local residents, showing our commitment to driving forward growth in the area.”

Mary Newton, Tendring Council's cabinet member for business and economic growth, added: “Residents have often told us they feel isolated with few shops and services available locally, so this is a chance to bring some of those amenities closer to home and encourage the community to grow in a sustainable way.”

Design - an artist’s impression of the Jaywick Works development (Image: TDC)

Funding for the scheme comes from Essex County Council, which has contributed £2.03million, the Getting Building Fund, administered by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), with £1.972million, and Tendring Council which has contributed £405,000 to date.

Tendring Council is currently consulting around development of a Place Plan for Jaywick Sands, and a Design Guide Supplementary Planning Document.

People can give their views at tendringdc.gov.uk/JaywickSandsConsultations until October 27.