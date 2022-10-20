DETECTIVES investigating a shooting are appealing for the public’s help to trace a suspect with links to Essex.

Callum Street Porter, 30, is wanted after a firearm was discharged several times outside a bakery in Craig Park Road, Edmonton, last month.

No injuries were reported at the incident which took place at about 2.55pm on September 28.

Wanted - Callum Street Porter <i>(Image: Newsquest)</i>Wanted - Callum Street Porter (Image: Newsquest)

Porter is known to have links to Essex, Romford and London.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers have carried out several inquiries and are now asking for anyone with information about Porter's whereabouts to call 101 quoting CAD 4160/28Sep.”