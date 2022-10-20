Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Zena

Zena (Danaher Animal Home) (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Between 9 and 10 months

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Black and brown

Zena is a dog who "thrives on activity and routine" so will want to be part of a home where there is plenty of "exercise, brain games and adventures" to be had.

She is described by Danaher Animal Home as an "exceptionally loving and loyal dog" so would make an ideal companion in the right home.

Zena would benefit from an experienced home with owners who know exactly what her breed is all about, so she is not a dog for first-time owners or families with young children.

If you would like to adopt Zena you can view their full profile here.

Bruce

Bruce (RSPCA) (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Bruce has been living as a stray for the past three years since his owner died, so is looking for a stable home with loving owners.

Despite a long period of "neglect and uncertain of where his next meal would come from" Bruce is still a very friendly cat.

It would probably be best for Bruce to be the only pet in the home, and he could live with children of secondary school age.

If you would like to adopt Bruce you can view their full profile here.

Beans and Bobble

Beans and Bobble (Danaher Animal Home) (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Not stated

Colour - Brown and Black & White

Beans and Bobble are described as "confident" guinea pigs who are looking for a new home together after their previous owner was unable to keep taking care of them.

They both love attention and are quite relaxed so they would be perfect in a home with a family.

All the usual household noises do not faze them, so they would be ideal for a first-time owner.

If you would like to adopt Beans and Bobble you can view their full profile here.

Cookie

Cookie (RSPCA) (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One-year-old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Cookie is a cat who has spent most of her life so far in a very volatile household so will need a calm home where she can rebuild her confidence.

Despite the circumstances she has remained a very loving and sweet cat who the RSPCA say would make a "wonderful companion" for anyone.

She could live with children of secondary school age, would need to be able to go outside and would love company around for most of the day.

If you would like to adopt Cookie you can view their full profile here.