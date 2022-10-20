Harwich Haven Authority delighted students from the town with unique behind the scenes tour.

Harwich and Dovercourt School students got a look at the authority’s operations aa part of a special open day on Friday.

The students, aged between 13 and 15, had the opportunity to learn more about the role of the Harbour Authority and explore career opportunities both within Harwich Haven Authority and the wider ports sector.

Celebrating the UK-wide Maritime UK Week, the initiative was focused on operational roles within vessel traffic services, marine pilotage, marine support, marine engineering and pilot launch services.

Neil Glendinning, chief executive of the Harwich Haven Authority, said: “As a local employer we were delighted to throw open our doors and welcome students from the Harwich and Dovercourt School.

"Many of our employees live in the area and we’re always keen to recruit from within the local community if we can.

“Our Open Day, we believe, provided the students with a good insight into both the role of the Harbour Authority and gave them a flavour of the types of career opportunities we offer.”

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable day, the students behaved impeccably, and I very much hope that the visit might have inspired some of students to consider a career in the ports or wider maritime industry.”

Simon Garnham, senior assistant head at the school, added: “This was a great chance for our pupils and they thoroughly enjoyed the visit.

“Everyone loved going on the water and getting close to the enormous container vessels.

“Many spoke of their excitement at being in the Vessel Traffic Services control room.

“Learning about all the highly skilled engineering requirements was great.

“It was especially good to remind students of the wide range of maritime opportunities on our doorstep and to strengthen the school’s relationship with Harwich Haven Authority.”