ITV's Political Editor made an awkward slip-up with new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's name live on air.

Robert Peston, 62, accidentally dropped the C word on air while discussing Mr Hunt on Wednesday night ( October 19).

The journalist and presenter slipped up his words while discussing the new Chancellor's planned cuts to public spending.

In the clip from Wednesday night's programme, Mr Peston said: "That means the hole in the public finances is bigger than it would have been, and Jeremy C***'s - Hunt's - cuts will be more painful."

Viewers were quick to pick up on the mistake with many rushing to social media to share their thoughts.

One user wrote:" Be very careful when you put Hunt and cuts in the same sentence. I noticed but you recovered well."

Another person chimed in: "Oooh, scripting 'Hunt’s cuts' is just asking for trouble."

While a third viewer joked:" Jeremy Hunt should just change his name by deed poll and be done with it."

After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) October 19, 2022

The news comes after Channel 4's news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy had been forced to apologise after he was heard branding Tory MP Steve Baker a **** live on TV.

In a clip widely shared on social media, a “robust” interview appeared to spill over on when cameras were thought to be off.

Krishnan can be heard saying: “Thanks a lot Steve. It wasn’t a stupid question, Steve, you know it, I’m very happy to up against you on Truss any day.”

While laughing the news can then be heard muttering: “What a ****.”

In an apology on social media, he tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.

“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry”.

Steve Barker has publicly accepted the apology after replying: “I appreciate you apologising. Thank you.”