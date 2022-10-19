Two men have been charged in connection with disruption on the Dartford Crossing.
Morgan Trowland, 39, of Drummond Way, Islington and Marcus Decker, 33, of no fixed address, have been charged with conspiracy to commit a public nuisance.
They have been remanded in custody to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday October 20).
Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “Our priorities have always been to keep people safe and work with our partners to keep Essex moving.
“We have done this consistently during incidents of disruption across the county this year and again this week.
“As we have consistently said, we are not anti-protest but we must take action when we believe laws have been broken and the safety of the public is put at risk.”
