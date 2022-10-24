A ROAD set to be named after an RAF bomber command veteran will be officially handed its new title next weekend.

Peter Potter’s Way will be unveiled in the Hunters Chase housing development in Elmstead Market on October 29.

An information panel is also planned to be put in place to celebrate Mr Potter’s life which was spent in the area until his death aged 94.

The heroic veteran served during WWII in the same squadron as the seven-man Lancaster bomber crew which crashed near the now Severalls industrial estate site.

Awarded France’s highest accolade, the Legion D’Honneur in 2017 for his part in liberating France, Mr Potter was just 17 when he lied about his age signed up to the RAF as a warrant officer in 1943.

The ceremony to mark his life will commence at noon and see family and friends share a few memories of the war hero before RAF flags are draped over the road signs.

Chris Stanfield, who organised the memorial service, says the event is open to anyone who wants to attend.

He said: “The road itself for Peter is only a small one with just a few homes but at least it will be something to remember him by”.