A SERVING police officer has been sacked following multiple allegations of assaulting his wife.

Officer A, whose identity has been withheld by Essex Police, was found to have committed gross misconduct.

He was also found to have behaved in a disrespectful, coercive and/or controlling manner towards his victim, who is a serving Essex Police officer.

The conduct panel at a misconduct hearing determined Officer A had also lied to a 999 call handler.

The panel found the matter breached the professional standards of discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity, and was proven to the level of gross misconduct.

The officer was dismissed without notice.

Deputy chief constable Andy Prophet said: “The role of every police officer is to protect the public from harm.

“The actions of Officer A were utterly unacceptable and that is why they were sacked.

“Any officer who unlawfully assaults someone, as in this case, will be held to account.

“Essex Police is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and tackling violence against women and girls.

“The actions of Officer A do not represent the values of Essex Police or the overwhelming majority who are proud to serve in the force.”