A GRANDMOTHER who hit the ground when her heart suddenly stopped believes she “would not be alive today” if not for the heroes who saved her.

Julie Ashwell, 56, from Clacton, suffered a cardiac arrest at the Clacton Recycling Centre, after driving to the site to dispose of some Christmas decorations.

Moments after parking up at the Rush Green Road facility, she collapsed, before a man – who happens to be her grandson’s PE teacher - rushed to her aid.

With his wife’s help, he immediately started to perform CPR before a nearby male nurse took over until the arrival of paramedics.

After being airlifted to Colchester Hospital, Julie was transported to a specialist heart unit at Basildon University Hospital, where she woke up three days later.

Julie, who suffered a fractured rib from the life-saving compressions, has now returned home after having a pacemaker and two stents fitted during a six-week stay.

She said: “I was told I had a 50 per cent chance of surviving, so if it was not for everyone who help me I would not be alive today.

“There were no warning signs but my dad died of heart disease and my mum had problems with her heart, so the doctors think it could be genetic.

“It is going to be a slow process – I cannot work for a year or drive for six months, but I am doing well and I have the support of my daughter.”

Her daughter, Reanne Bleach, 29, has now suggested her mum’s survival is an example of divine intervention and fate shaping the course of destiny.

She added: “My mum was meant to be looking after my children so she should have been at home with them when she had the cardiac arrest.

“But they were picked up earlier so my mum went to the tip, so we could not be more grateful because she was in the right place at the right time.

“The odds were against her, so we want to say thank you to the paramedics, everyone at the tip and my son’s teacher and his wife – they were amazing.

“We have tracked them down and thanked them, but we would really love to now thank the male nurse who took over the CPR.”

Julie added: “We definitely believe in something after this - somebody wanted to keep me alive.”