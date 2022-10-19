AN Army paramedic from Harwich whose contributions to military training and the NHS has saved lives has been awarded an MBE.

The presentation, at Buckingham Palace, saw Staff Sergeant Ty Jewell recognised for his outstanding military service and contribution to the health service.

The 30-year-old, from Harwich, who previously served with the 16 Medical Regiment in Colchester, is one of a total of 68 Army personnel who were recognised in this year's New Year Honours List.

The former Harwich School pupil, who was born in Colchester, completed his paramedic course before going on to specialise in higher levels of the pre-hospital discipline.

Ty, of the Training Wing at 3 Medical Regiment in Preston, said: “I am honoured and surprised to receive such a high and prestigious award.

"It is a privilege to be in a position and I am highly grateful to have such recognition for what I believe to only be doing my job.”

Ty previously served as a company medic for 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment in London, the Queen’s Royal Lancers at Catterick, 33 Engineer Regiment (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) in Wimbish, 16 Medical Regiment in Colchester and the Military Training and Mobilisation Centre, Bassingbourn, as a specialist pre-deployment instructor.

He has also served multiple operational tours of Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa and on exercises around the world.

Ty's citation read: "He is a superb instructor, praised for his contribution to saving lives on operations; an innovator whose ideas are having tri-service impact; a selfless and inspirational volunteer for the National Health Service, including during the Coronavirus pandemic; and a brave and skilful paramedic who has saved lives by his actions.

"He is held in the highest regard."