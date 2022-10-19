Channel 4 has released details of Prince Andrew: The Musical as it teases viewers with a first image.

The major broadcaster commissioned an hour-long musical with original music that imagines the life of the Duke of York.

The musical satire was written by Kieran Hodgson, who also stars as the Prince.

The one-off production, which features music co-written by Freddie Tapner, will follow the key events and controversies of Prince Andrew's life.

Prince Andrew's life and controversies transformed into Channel 4 musical

One of his most memorable moments will also be transformed on stage with a 'reimaging' of his infamous interview with broadcaster Emily Maitlis on the BBC's Newsnight.

The musical was commissioned as part of programming for Channel 4's upcoming 40th Anniversary celebrations in November.

Channel 4 controller Ian Katz said: "From musical satire about Prince Andrew to an exploration of cancel culture in art via men with very large penises, this season shows that Channel 4 is still as mischievous, disruptive and distinctive as when it was born 40 years ago...

"Instead of a nostalgia-thon of highlights from the last four decades, we are celebrating with a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air. If we must age, we plan to do it disgracefully."

Channel 4 is yet to confirm a release date for Prince Andrew: The Musical but it is expected to air in November.

Channel 4 shares hilarious birthday post as BBC marks 100th anniversary

The announcement comes after Channel 4 wished the BBC a happy birthday in a humourous post on social media.

The BBC marked its centenary on October 18, 100 years on from when it was founded in 1922 under its original name, British Broadcasting Company.

BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting to the nation

The rival channel took to social media to share the birthday post on Tuesday with the post gaining over 75,000 likes within 24 hours.

The public broadcaster wrote: "Happy Birthday @BBC on your 100th birthday! When you were founded we had a King, no one knew if they could afford to put their heating on and we'd just lived through a global pandemic. Times really do change!"

The birthday post comes as the BBC unveiled its full centenary TV schedule for the next week.

The programming will feature family favourites like Doctor Who and Strictly Come Dancing alongside feature-length documentaries and special episodes of familiar programmes.