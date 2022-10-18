AN award ceremony celebrated businesses which strived for excellence.

Tendring4Growth Fortnight, which saw seminars, networking events and a skills fair take place to champion different sectors and fantastic hidden businesses, culminated in an awards ceremony.

The event was sponsored by several organisations including neon cloud, Colbea, Galloper and Backing Essex Business.

Award categories reflected the themes of the events held during the preceding Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight such as Women in Business, environmental sustainability and support for the military covenant.

The winners of each category were: Clacton Pier for the Creative and Culture award, Rose Builders for the Military Covenant category, Gemma Veale from Little 'Uns for a Women in Business award, Uniform7 for Disability Confident award, Chloe Maynard from Uniform7 for the Future Generations award and Barn Farm Drink for Friend to the Environment award.

Mary Newton, Cabinet Member for Business and Economic Growth at Tendring Council, said those at the event had inspired her.

She added: "There is always a risk that we focus too much on doom and gloom, and the Tendring4Growth Awards shone a light on the amazing businesses and success stories we have in our district, which we should all be proud of and appreciate their contribution to our economy.

"With more than 200 nominations across the categories in our district, the judging panel had a tough time choosing those who could be recognised on the big night, and this shows what strength in depth we have across Tendring.

"My congratulations go to the winners, runners-up and all those commended, and I also thank our awards sponsors and speakers at our events during the Business Fortnight – which has been such a brilliant initiative."

Entertainment at the event, which was staged at the Princes Theatre, was performed by Abbie Hartley, Jamie Timms and the Princes Youth Theatre.

To learn more about the support offered by Tendring Council for businesses or to sign up for a business e-bulletin, visit tendringdc.gov.uk/business.