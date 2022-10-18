The AA has released their Restaurant Guide for 2023, with 25 restaurants from across Essex featuring.

Restaurants from Southend, Colchester, Braintree and more were included.

Now in its 29th edition, AA’s Restaurant Guide for 2023 provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations.

Assessments of AA-inspected establishments are based on the experience of the Hotel and Restaurant inspectors on the occasion.

milsoms in Dedham (left), Galvin Green Man (top right) and Church Street Tavern (bottom right) all featured on the AA Guide (Google Streetview) <i>(Image: Google Streetview)</i>25 Essex restaurants featured in the guide (Canva) (Image: Canva)

The restaurants are then awarded 1-5 ‘rosettes’ depending on the inspectors assessment.

If you would like to see the full guide, it is available to purchase in bookstores and online here.

Essex Restaurants included in AA's 2023 Restaurant Guide

Three rosettes

Talbooth Restaurant, Dedham

Haywards Restaurant, Epping

The Flitch of Bacon, Little Dunmow

Two rosettes

Marygreen Manor Hotel, Brentwood

Ranfield's Brasserie, Coggeshall

Church Street Tavern, Colchester

Cloisters, Colchester

The Sun Inn, Dedham

Square 1 Restaurant, Great Dunmow

The White Hart, Great Yeldham

The Pier at Harwich, Harwich

Galvin Green Man, Howe Street

The Roslin Beach Hotel, Southend

Bell Inn Bistro, Thorpe-le-Soken

One rosette

Caesar @ Dolphin, Braintree

The House by Hilly Gant, Braintree

Samphire Restaurant, Chelmsford

Rubino Kitchen, Colchester

milsoms, Dedham

The Blue Anchor, Feering

The Garden Brasserei, Orsett

The Cricketers Arms, Saffron Walden

Holiday Inn Southend, Southend

Ellis's Restaurant, Stock

The Hoop, Stock

The AA Restaurant Guide for 2023 can be purchased online here and in bookshops.