HOUSING developers who promised to minimise the environmental impact of their latest project have been accused of “massacring” trees and wildlife.

Taylor Wimpey is currently in the process of building 210 modern homes on land in Elm Tree Avenue, Frinton, as part of its Samphire Meadow site.

Launching in November, the development is advertised as being a “more sustainable community” with planet-friendly solar panels and electric car charging ports.

In line with their mission to be more eco-conscious, numerous ‘wildflower areas’ were established around the plot, to “allow nature to thrive.”

According to residents, however, these designated spots, which are meant to remain untouched, have already been reduced, leaving just a 75-foot strip of wild greenery.

Developers have also been spotted chopping down surrounding trees and hedgerows at an alarming rate, which is not sitting well with seasiders in the town.

Andy Nichols says his elderly mum, who lives just around the corner from the site, is “absolutely horrified” by Taylor Wimpey’s actions.

He added: “I am furious because they have put signs up – which I think are very provocative - saying about maintaining wildflower areas.

“Yet we now see they are ripping loads of hedgerow out, even when the Environment Bill says they have to put at least 10 per cent more trees in than they rip out.

“It is happening all over the place and they are just building over everywhere and loads of trees are coming out when we should be planting them.

“It is absolutely appalling what is going on.”

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said the community has been left extremely upset by the sight of local trees being dismantled.

She said: “Everyone is complaining that the hedgerows have been massacred.”

Taylor Wimpey has been contacted for comment.