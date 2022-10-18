IT’S the last chance to take part in free weekend workshops to learn how to interview, create podcasts, vlogs and get your voice heard on local radio.
Starting on October 22, the Saturday workshops, run by Colne Radio, will teach presentation techniques, how to read the news, work a podcasting desk, and make jingles.
Participants will record interviews and will produce a radio programme to be broadcast on Colne Radio and be heard all over the world via colneradio.com.
Heather Purdey, from Colne Radio, said: “This is the last chance to take up these workshops, which are for anyone in the Tendring area who’s interested in radio, podcasting or vlogging and would like to learn some basic skills and make new friends.”
The workshops, held from 10am to 3pm at Signpost in Jaywick, will be the last in a course run under the Seeds4Growth project.
Seeds4Growth, which is funded by the Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund, is led by Abberton Rural Training and delivered in partnership with Colne Radio and Community Voluntary Services Tendring.
The project, managed by Essex County Council and the partnership, has secured £500,000 with the aim of working with local employers and engaging with Tendring residents to offer them opportunities to explore employment, self-employment and training.
Call 01255 615914 or email heather@colneradio.net.
