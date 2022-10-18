MORE than 300 people turned out for Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust's popular annual Apple Day.

Residents and visitors descended upon the trust’s Railway Crossing Cottage on Station Approach on Saturday.

Spokesman David Foster said it was the final of trust's four fundraising events of the year.

He added: "More than 300 visitors came and supported the trust and were treated to refreshments of tea and coffee with biscuits after spending around seven hundred pounds buying up the apples and fruit produce.

"Also on offer were preserves, plants and a very special cake stand which sold out within the first half hour.

"Chairman John Barter gave acknowledgment to Terence Towns who baked a whole range of cakes in memory of the late archivist Mary Dean, whom the trust remembers with fond memories for her long voluntary work for the trust.

"All the money will be put towards the year-round trust's work within and for the community."