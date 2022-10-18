COLCHESTER care teams are joining forces with a view of raising thousands of pounds in celebration of a milestone achievement.

Care UK, which was founded in Colchester back in 1982 and now has more than 150 purpose-built homes across the country, is marking its 40th anniversary this year.

In commemoration of the jubilee, the company has set itself an ambitious fundraising target of £40,000, which it hopes can be generated through a series of events.

Silversprings in Tenpenny Hill, Tall Trees in Mile End Road, and the city’s head office will be working together, alongside homes across the country, to realise the figure.

The money will then be distributed to a range of local community causes and groups, such as Brightlingsea Museum and Lido and the Care Workers Charity.

CEO Andrew Knight and other senior team members have already undertaken a 400-mile bike ride over five days to raise funding.

The route saw the trio cycle from the first-built home, Haven Lodge, in Clacton, to the newest, Oxbow Manor, in Shropshire, visiting 17 other Care UK homes on the way.

Mr Knight said: “We’re incredibly proud of all we have achieved in the last 40 years, all thanks to the caring, hard-working team members and wonderful residents.

“We wouldn’t be where we are now without the support of the surrounding communities too, and we wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you.

“The bike ride was a challenge, but it was an incredible opportunity to support a wonderful cause, as well as spend time with colleagues and residents along the way.

“Looking to the future, I’m excited for what’s in store for Care UK over the next 40 years as we continue to deliver the best standards of care.”

Residents and workers at Silversprings will be doing their bit for the cause by walking a combined total of 40km, as well as holding a 40-day knit-a-thon.

Tall Trees, on the other hand, will be leading a host of fundraising activities including a car boot sale, community quiz, and 40-day bike challenge.

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, added: “We’re always keen to support our local community and take part in fundraising activities.”