ANGRY residents are calling for enforcement action to force a builder to bring a pavement and dropped kerbs up to standard.

Residents have submitted a petition to Tendring Council over an alleged planning enforcement matter in Nelson Road, Clacton.

The petition, which has been supported by 60 residents in the road, calls on the council to urgently exercise its planning enforcement powers and to serve a Breach of Condition Notice on the Lane Homes Construction Group for the alleged non-compliance with planning permission.

They claim the firm has failed to make good the unmade pavement and drop kerbs following the development of nine new homes.

A report due to go before the council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

It said: “Essex Country Council confirmed that the pavement issues and related highway matters subject to the petition all fall under their jurisdiction and that they are liaising with the developer in that respect.

“Matters relating to dropped kerbs are outside of the curtilage which forms the boundary of the site, and were not covered by planning conditions.”

It added that Tendring Council cannot legally address the situation and does not have enforcement power to exercise.