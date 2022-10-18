A POPULAR coastal town pub and restaurant has pulled its final pint and dished-up its last meal after landlords concluded it was “no longer sustainable” to run.

The Walton Tavern, in The Parade, Walton, which was recently restored, has officially closed its doors to punters following one final knees-up last weekend.

The establishment was taken over by new owners in late August 2020, amidst a troubling time for the hospitality industry as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosses at the Walton Tavern have now cited a lack of footfall as one of the main reasons for the sudden shutdown.

In a statement published by the watering hole, a spokesman for the venue said: “Sadly, we have reached the decision to close our doors.

“Unfortunately, we do not get enough business to sustain the huge outgoings to run anymore.

“Despite our best efforts and having pulled through Covid-19, we have had endless staff issues and it is no longer sustainable.

“Thank you to everyone that has supported us over the last two years.”

Since closing at the weekend, ‘To Let’ signs have already been placed on the building by pub group Admiral Taverns, which is now looking for new landlords to takeover.