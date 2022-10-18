A POPULAR village pub was broken into by “disgusting” crowbar-wielding crooks while an unaware employee snoozed just metres away.

The Ship, in Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken, was targeted during the early hours of Sunday morning by two hooded thugs wearing masks.

The brazen burglars, who were caught on CCTV cameras, gained access to the building by yanking open the watering hole’s front door using a crowbar.

After searching the site and checking the till for money, they eventually fled the scene in the direction of Walton with nothing more than a solitary bottle of vodka.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Eerily, the raid was carried out right under the nose of the venue’s restaurant manager, who had decided to sleep at the pub following a late shift.

Tony Benstead, landlord of The Ship for eight years, said: “I think it is absolutely shocking because it is hard enough to run a business as it is in this climate.

“It is just disgusting because these people clearly do not have any regard for anyone other than themselves and they even had the audacity to crowbar the front door.”

After the crooks triggered the pub’s loud alarm - the sound of which would make anyone panic, according to Tony - police officers attended the scene.

Tony has since taken it upon himself to change the locks but will now also have to fork out for a new door due to the damage it sustained during the break-in.

“I will have to buy a new door now and I will have to foot the bill myself, so it is annoying,” added the experienced landlord.

“I want them caught because, although we are a very busy pub, we are in a lovely quiet village and I do not want them being able to do this to anyone else.

“If anyone can help identify [these people] and make our neighbours aware of this incident, to make sure you all stay safe, it would be helpful.”

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Essex Police are now appealing for help with their investigation.

A spokesman said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/259148/22.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website essex.police.uk/digital101 or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101."