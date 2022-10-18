A petition to bring back Boris Johnson as Prime Minister has amassed more than 10,000 signatures in just over two days.

The petition, launched by Conservative Post, says that Johnson was “undemocratically ousted by a small cabal of MPs.”

It continues: “We the undersigned believe Boris is the only person who can save us from electoral catastrophe at the next General Election and demand he be given the opportunity to see out the manifesto we the people voted for.”

The petition claims all messages will be given directly to Conservative Party Chairman Jake Berry when they meet with him on November 15.

Will Liz Truss resign?





The petition comes as the Express reports that speculation suggests Liz Truss could resign as early as today, just 41 days after taking office.

Some Tory MPs have already called for her to step down after a tumultuous start to her time as Prime Minister.

What are the rules for a vote of no confidence?





The Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee of backbench MPs stipulates a prime minister cannot face a confidence vote during their first year in office.

Outside of that period, 15% of the parliamentary party would have to submit letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Committee, for a vote to be held.

That means Truss would face a vote if 53 Tory MPs submitted letters.

MPs’ letters are held on file by Sir Graham, unless they are withdrawn, and he keeps a secret running tally of the number.

At least 50% of Tory MPs must then vote “no confidence” in a ballot for a PM to lose. A leadership contest would then start.

But given the backlash against the PM, there is speculation Tory MPs could bypass the current rules.