A WOMAN has described the “disconcerting and alarming” moment a creepy driver – who she believes “targets lone females” - persisted on giving her a lift home.

Shaken-up Sharon Mooney, 52, was walking from Great Bentley train station along Plough Road to Aingers Green, at about 4.30pm, on Saturday.

She then noticed a car, which was heading in the same direction, perform a three-point turn in the middle of the road before driving back towards her.

The motorist then pulled to a stop on the opposite side of the road before asking Sharon if she would like a lift, but she politely said no.

As she walked away, however, the man turned his vehicle around again and started to slowly drive alongside her, persisting on taking her anywhere she needed to go.

It was very disconcerting and alarming actually and I was thrown by it,” said Sharon, who had been for a wander around Frinton’s charity shops.

“I didn’t take the registration or make of car to report it because I was shocked it happened – I spent the evening feeling nauseous and it has made me feel uneasy.

“I had a few bags to carry, so maybe he genuinely wanted to help, but I cannot imagine anyone with any sense would drive slowly alongside a woman on her own.

“It has played on my mind and I am always of the mindset that if something does not feel right, then it isn’t right – you have to trust your gut instinct.”

Sharon, who works for Cancer Research UK, has now urged other women in the area to be extra vigilant after her fears were somewhat confirmed by a stunned eyewitness.

She added: “I would just like to notify women walking alone to be careful and to please be aware, because he clearly targets lone females.

“I have since had a woman message me saying she saw him driving slowly and staring at me and she was worried about what he was going to do.”

Sharon now plans on reporting the incident to Essex Police.