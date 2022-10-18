DARTFORD Crossing remains closed for a second day as protesters are still on the bridge.

Essex Police received a report shortly before 3:50am on Monday morning that two people had climbed onto the bridge and were at a height.

The bridge had to be closed while officers resolved the incident, and it still this morning remains closed.

Just Stop Oil have claimed they are behind the protest as they demand an end to new oil and gas.

Essex Travel News say traffic is already very slow, with queues miles long.

READ MORE >> IN PICTURES: Just Stop Oil protesters climb onto high cables on QEII Bridge

Last night Essex Police said their officers were continuing to work with partners, including National Highways and Thurrock Council, to safely resolve the situation on the Dartford Crossing where two people are at height.

They expect the bridge to remain closed into this morning’s rush hour.

A contraflow has stayed in place through the tunnel to ensure traffic can move from one side of the river to the other.

National Highways has also said that it is likely to remain closed for the “foreseeable”.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “We understand how frustrating this situation is for people wanting to use the bridge and go about their business. Let me assure you we are doing all we can to resolve this situation quickly and safely.

“It is a complex situation due to the height the people on the bridge are at.

“Our colleagues at National Highways, who have responsibility for the bridge, have made an assessment that it is not currently safe to re-open the road.”

“We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or thinks they can selfishly stop others getting to and from work or just going about their daily lives.

“The impact is far reaching, especially for the local community.

“I would again like to re-iterate my thanks to the public for their patience and understanding.

“I assure them that we continue to work with our partners to bring this dangerous and irresponsible disruption to an end.

“Our priority is to keep people safe and keep Essex moving.”